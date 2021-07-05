Last updated on .From the section Charlton

Jake Forster-Caskey joined Charlton from Brighton in January 2017

Charlton Athletic midfielder Jake Forster-Caskey has signed a new one-year contract with the League One club.

The 27-year-old is recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury he sustained in May.

Forster-Caskey has scored 13 goals in 111 appearances for the Addicks, and his new deal has the option to be extended by a further year.

"I'm thankful that the club have looked after me and fully supported me," he told the club website. external-link

"I just need to put everything into the rehab now and then be excited about coming back, and then helping as much as I can."