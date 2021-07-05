Last updated on .From the section Colchester

New Zealander Tommy Smith started 45 games in League Two last season as Colchester finished six points clear of the relegation zone

Tommy Smith, Junior Tchamadeu and Brendan Wiredu have signed new contracts with League Two club Colchester United.

Defender Smith, 31, and midfielder Wiredu, 21, have extended their previous deals by a year, and will stay with the Essex outfit until 2023.

Tchamadeu has committed himself to the club until the summer of 2024.

The defender, 17, made his debut aged 16 last December and featured a total of 11 times last season.

Having finished 20th in the fourth tier in 2020-21, Wiredu believes Colchester have the potential to challenge for promotion to League One.

"It's great to be asked to sign an extension and get it sorted early so we can concentrate on getting ready for the new season," the former Charlton Athletic trainee told BBC Essex.

"I was really pleased with how I finished last season and that we avoided relegation. I'm not even thinking about relegation battles, I'm thinking about top seven next season.

"We have got so much experience and quality which has been brought in over the summer and added to what we've already got. We look strong."