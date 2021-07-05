Last updated on .From the section Motherwell

Liam Kelly has returned to Motherwell on a permanent basis from Queens Park Rangers after the goalkeeper ended last season on loan at Fir Park.

The 25-year-old's contract with the English Championship club was due to end in June 2023.

But Well manager Graham Alexander says "it's brilliant" he has returned to his squad on a three-year contract.

"It's been a long process, but the board have been great with their patience and backing," he said.

"We all saw Liam's qualities first-hand last season and I know how much he enjoyed his time with us previously. His ability, professionalism and drive will improve us again."

It is a the second time in Kelly's career that a loan spell has turned into a permanent move after spending time with Livingston from Rangers.

He joined QPR from the West Lothian club in 2019 but made only 22 appearances before ending last season with the side who finished eighth in the Scottish Premiership.

Kelly, who earned his first call-up to the Scotland squad in 2019 without winning a cap, was voted players' player of the year at Fir Park following his 21 appearances.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.