Match ends, Brazil 1, Peru 0.
Lucas Paqueta sent defending champions Brazil into the Copa America final with a first-half winner against Peru at the Nilton Santos Stadium.
Neymar beat three defenders on the left before crossing for Paqueta to guide home the semi-final's only goal.
Brazil, who have won the Copa America every time they hosted the tournament, face either Argentina or Colombia in Saturday's final at the Maracana.
"I want Argentina, I am cheering them on," Neymar said.
"I have friends there and in the final Brazil will win."
Paris St-Germain forward Neymar was a bright spark for Brazil as they again edged Peru, the side their beat in the 2019 final to lift the trophy for the ninth time.
Peru goalkeeper Pedro Gallese made a fine double save from point-blank range to deny Neymar and Richarlison early on.
Neymar's trickery and ability to find Paqueta with a finely placed pass when surrounded by Peruvian defenders on the left proved decisive in the 34th minute.
Peru pressed for a second-half equaliser, with Gianluca Lapadula testing Ederson with a fierce effort, but they failed to upstage the hosts.
Line-ups
Brazil
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 23Ederson
- 2Danilo
- 4Marquinhos
- 3Thiago Silva
- 16Lodi dos SantosSubstituted forMilitãoat 85'minutes
- 5Casemiro
- 8FredSubstituted forFabinhoat 85'minutes
- 19Sousa SoaresSubstituted forde Barros Ribeiroat 70'minutes
- 17Tolentino Coelho de LimaSubstituted forDouglas Luizat 90+2'minutes
- 10Neymar
- 7RicharlisonSubstituted forVinícius Júniorat 85'minutesBooked at 89mins
Substitutes
- 1Alisson
- 6Lobo Silva
- 11de Barros Ribeiro
- 12Pereira da Silva
- 13Leite de Souza Junior
- 14Militão
- 15Fabinho
- 18Vinícius Júnior
- 20Firmino
- 21Barbosa Almeida
- 22Rech Ortiz
- 25Douglas Luiz
Peru
Formation 5-4-1
- 1Gallese
- 3CorzoSubstituted forLoraat 75'minutes
- 4Santamaría
- 15RamosSubstituted forGarcíaat 45'minutes
- 22Callens
- 6TraucoSubstituted forLópezat 45'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 8Peña
- 13TapiaSubstituted forTávaraat 89'minutes
- 19YotúnBooked at 56mins
- 10CuevaSubstituted forOrmeñoat 81'minutes
- 9Lapadula
Substitutes
- 2Abram
- 5Araujo
- 7Távara
- 11Valera
- 12Cáceda
- 14Cartagena
- 16López
- 17Iberico
- 20Ormeño
- 21Carvallo
- 24García
- 26Lora
- Referee:
- Roberto Tobar
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away16
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brazil 1, Peru 0.
Post update
Thiago Silva (Brazil) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Sergio Peña (Peru).
Post update
Foul by Vinícius Júnior (Brazil).
Post update
Jhilmar Lora (Peru) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Eder Militão (Brazil) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Gianluca Lapadula (Peru).
Substitution
Substitution, Brazil. Douglas Luiz replaces Lucas Paquetá because of an injury.
Booking
Marcos López (Peru) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Peru. Martín Távara replaces Renato Tapia.
Booking
Vinícius Júnior (Brazil) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Vinícius Júnior (Brazil).
Post update
Jhilmar Lora (Peru) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Neymar (Brazil) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Brazil. Eder Militão replaces Renan Lodi.
Substitution
Substitution, Brazil. Vinícius Júnior replaces Richarlison.
Substitution
Substitution, Brazil. Fabinho replaces Fred.
Post update
Neymar (Brazil) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Alexander Callens (Peru).