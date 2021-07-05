Copa America - Semi-final
BrazilBrazil1PeruPeru0

Copa America 2021: Brazil beat Peru 1-0 thanks to Lucas Paqueta's first-half goal

Lucas Paqueta (r) of Brazil celebrates with teammates Neymar
Lucas Paqueta scored the only goal of the game in Brazil's semi-final and quarter-final victories

Lucas Paqueta sent defending champions Brazil into the Copa America final with a first-half winner against Peru at the Nilton Santos Stadium.

Neymar beat three defenders on the left before crossing for Paqueta to guide home the semi-final's only goal.

Brazil, who have won the Copa America every time they hosted the tournament, face either Argentina or Colombia in Saturday's final at the Maracana.

"I want Argentina, I am cheering them on," Neymar said.

"I have friends there and in the final Brazil will win."

Paris St-Germain forward Neymar was a bright spark for Brazil as they again edged Peru, the side their beat in the 2019 final to lift the trophy for the ninth time.

Peru goalkeeper Pedro Gallese made a fine double save from point-blank range to deny Neymar and Richarlison early on.

Neymar's trickery and ability to find Paqueta with a finely placed pass when surrounded by Peruvian defenders on the left proved decisive in the 34th minute.

Peru pressed for a second-half equaliser, with Gianluca Lapadula testing Ederson with a fierce effort, but they failed to upstage the hosts.

Line-ups

Brazil

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 23Ederson
  • 2Danilo
  • 4Marquinhos
  • 3Thiago Silva
  • 16Lodi dos SantosSubstituted forMilitãoat 85'minutes
  • 5Casemiro
  • 8FredSubstituted forFabinhoat 85'minutes
  • 19Sousa SoaresSubstituted forde Barros Ribeiroat 70'minutes
  • 17Tolentino Coelho de LimaSubstituted forDouglas Luizat 90+2'minutes
  • 10Neymar
  • 7RicharlisonSubstituted forVinícius Júniorat 85'minutesBooked at 89mins

Substitutes

  • 1Alisson
  • 6Lobo Silva
  • 11de Barros Ribeiro
  • 12Pereira da Silva
  • 13Leite de Souza Junior
  • 14Militão
  • 15Fabinho
  • 18Vinícius Júnior
  • 20Firmino
  • 21Barbosa Almeida
  • 22Rech Ortiz
  • 25Douglas Luiz

Peru

Formation 5-4-1

  • 1Gallese
  • 3CorzoSubstituted forLoraat 75'minutes
  • 4Santamaría
  • 15RamosSubstituted forGarcíaat 45'minutes
  • 22Callens
  • 6TraucoSubstituted forLópezat 45'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 8Peña
  • 13TapiaSubstituted forTávaraat 89'minutes
  • 19YotúnBooked at 56mins
  • 10CuevaSubstituted forOrmeñoat 81'minutes
  • 9Lapadula

Substitutes

  • 2Abram
  • 5Araujo
  • 7Távara
  • 11Valera
  • 12Cáceda
  • 14Cartagena
  • 16López
  • 17Iberico
  • 20Ormeño
  • 21Carvallo
  • 24García
  • 26Lora
Referee:
Roberto Tobar

Match Stats

Home TeamBrazilAway TeamPeru
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home15
Away7
Shots on Target
Home8
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home12
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Brazil 1, Peru 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Brazil 1, Peru 0.

  3. Post update

    Thiago Silva (Brazil) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Sergio Peña (Peru).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Vinícius Júnior (Brazil).

  6. Post update

    Jhilmar Lora (Peru) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Eder Militão (Brazil) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Gianluca Lapadula (Peru).

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Brazil. Douglas Luiz replaces Lucas Paquetá because of an injury.

  10. Booking

    Marcos López (Peru) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Peru. Martín Távara replaces Renato Tapia.

  12. Booking

    Vinícius Júnior (Brazil) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Vinícius Júnior (Brazil).

  14. Post update

    Jhilmar Lora (Peru) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Neymar (Brazil) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Brazil. Eder Militão replaces Renan Lodi.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Brazil. Vinícius Júnior replaces Richarlison.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Brazil. Fabinho replaces Fred.

  19. Post update

    Neymar (Brazil) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Alexander Callens (Peru).

