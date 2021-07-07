Hugo Videmont's superb free-kick opened the scoring for the hosts

Linfield manager David Healy insisted his squad has enough experience after Tuesday night's Champions League qualifier defeat by Zalgiris Vilnius.

The Blues lost 3-1 away to the Lithuanian champions in the first leg of the opening round.

Andy Waterworth, Mark Stafford and Mark Haughey left Linfield for Glenavon in May, with Joel Cooper and Shayne Lavery returning to England.

"We have good experience in the squad," Healy told the Linfield website external-link .

"I'm actually sick hearing about the experience we have lost because we have Millar, Quinn, Clarke, Mulgrew and Callacher while Stephen Fallon has been at the club nearly five and a bit years now.

"There are enough boys who have been in and around here - Chris Johns has been a regular in the Irish League for six, seven seasons so we have got enough experience.

"Can we add a little bit of quality to it? I am sure we can and I am sure over the coming weeks - and certainly leading into the league campaign - we will. We want competition for places and the players want that.

"So we will dust ourselves down, get ourselves home at the earliest possible stage, regroup and get ready again for the return leg next week."

Penalty decision 'so harsh it was incredible'

Hugo Videmont's superb free-kick opened the scoring on 38 minutes before Tomislav Kis converted a penalty in a tie in which away goals will not count double if the score ends in a draw after the second leg at Windsor Park next Tuesday.

Christy Manzinga, who had earlier hit the crossbar, pulled one back for the Blues early in the second half but an own goal from goalkeeper Chris Johns gave the hosts a 3-1 win.

Healy strongly criticised the penalty decision but was full of praise for goalscorer Manzinga, and said his side are still capable of beating Zalgiris at home and going through.

"I thought the penalty was so harsh it was incredible," Healy continued.

"The boy mis-kicks it from two yards and he gives a penalty. You may as well try and chip it up onto someone's hand and try and play a pass in the box if referees are going to make decisions like that.

"But we are still in the tie, I firmly believe that. The players put a lot into the game but they are more than capable of defending a little bit better and playing a little bit better.

"It didn't work out for Christy last season. There were quite a lot of things that went against him but he is back now, he is fit and has all the attributes to be a good player. The Linfield people will see a far better player than what we saw last year."

Shields makes debut as Manzinga scores and hits crossbar

Linfield almost took an early lead when Manzinga hit the crossbar from a tight angle after a Jamie Mulgrew pass then debutant Chris Shields, signed from Dundalk, almost gifted Zalgiris the opener with a loose pass before Michael Newberry raced back to block.

Videmont broke the deadlock on 38 minutes when the Zalgiris forward curled a delightful 25-yard free-kick over the wall and beyond the outstretched Johns to open the scoring.

They doubled their lead three minutes before half-time when Fallon was penalised for handball from Kyeremeh's effort. The Linfield midfielder was two yards away from the shot but referee Alex Troleis awarded the spot kick and Kis calmly tucked the ball away.

Linfield got a crucial goal on 54 minutes to keep the tie alive. Fallon's shot from 25 yards was deflected and almost caught out home goalkeeper Edvinas Gertmonas, who could only push the ball out of the six yard box, and Manzinga reacted quickest to fire home the rebound.

Callacher then pulled off another superb intervention to clear Videmont's curling cross off the line 10 minutes after Manzinga's goal, but Sylvestr's header from the resulting corner bounced off the post and crossed the line after it came back off the unfortunate Johns to restore Zalgiris' two-goal advantage.

The second leg takes place at Windsor Park on Tuesday, 13 July at 19:45 BST, when up to 1,000 supporters could be permitted to attend.