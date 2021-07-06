Charlie Wyke: Wigan Athletic sign Sunderland striker on three-year deal
Last updated on .From the section Wigan
Wigan Athletic have signed Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke on a three-year contract after he turned down a new deal with the Black Cats.
Wyke, 28, began his career with Middlesbrough before moving to Carlisle and later Bradford in 2017.
He joined Sunderland a year later and scored 42 goals in 114 appearances during three seasons with the club.
"From the day I met the manager, I knew this was the club I wanted to play for," he told Wigan's website.
"The way he [Leam Richardson] sold the club to me, and how he said he could get the best out of me, I thought this was the best place for my career going forward."
Wyke was League One's second top scorer in the 2020-21 season, his tally of 26 goals bettered only by Peterborough striker Jonson Clarke-Harris, who netted 31.
He joins Wigan, who finished 20th in League One last term, surviving back-to-back relegations by a point, on a free transfer.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.