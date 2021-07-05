Last updated on .From the section Ross County

Ross County say the shutdown is a precaution to halt the spread of the virus

Ross County have "suspended football operations" after a Covid-19 outbreak at the Scottish Premiership club.

The Highlanders say "a number" of players and coaching staff have tested positive, with the shutdown being described as a precaution.

It comes just days before County are due to start their League Cup campaign away to Forfar Athletic on Saturday.

Malky Mackay's side last played on Saturday in a 5-0 friendly win over Elgin City.

Scottish football's domestic season starts this weekend, with crowds of 500 allowed in grounds across the board for the first time since the pandemic began.

It had been announced last month 2000 fans will then be permitted to attend football matches from 19 July if Scotland moves to level zero restrictions on that date.

More to follow.