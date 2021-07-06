Last updated on .From the section Wimbledon

George Marsh played against Juventus, Inter Milan and Bayern Munich in pre-season matches for Tottenham

AFC Wimbledon have signed midfielder George Marsh after his departure from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

The 22-year-old's only first-team game for Spurs was as a substitute in their 7-0 FA Cup third-round win at Tranmere Rovers in January 2019.

He spent the 2019-20 season on loan at Leyton Orient, playing 29 times.

"I spoke to several people who had worked with George and they all came back with the same glowing reference," said Dons boss Mark Robinson. external-link

"I believe George is at a place where he can really kick-start his career."

Marsh is the fifth new signing for the Dons this summer.

They brought in goalkeeper Zaki Oualah and striker Aaron Cosgrave on Monday to add to the signings of Darius Charles and Luke McCormick earlier this month.

