Cardiff-born Bethan Roberts has come up through Reading's academy system

Reading have agreed a first professional deal with Welsh defender Bethan Roberts.

The 18-year-old full-back was called up to the Wales squad for the first time in March, but has yet to win a cap.

She has agreed a two-year contract with the Women's Super League side, having been on Reading's books since joining the club at the under-10s age group.

Roberts made her debut as a 17-year-old substitute against Bristol City in December, playing six times last term.

"She is a great young player and last season she developed leaps and bounds," Reading manager Kelly Chambers told the club website. external-link

"She is a fast, technical player whose attributes fit our style of play. I can't wait to continue working with Bethan and see her grow even more."