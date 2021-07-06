Last updated on .From the section Sutton United

The last of Enzio Boldewijn's 21 goals for Notts County came against Weymouth in May as he helped the Magpies reach the National League play-off semi-finals

Sutton United have signed former Notts County winger Enzio Boldewijn.

The 28-year-old Dutchman has spent the past three years at County, playing 123 games and scoring 21 goals.

He moved to England two years earlier when he joined Crawley Town and reunites with Sutton boss Matt Gray, who was assistant manager during his time with the Red Devils.

Boldewijn began his career at FC Utrecht and played 10 times in the Dutch top flight in the 2011-12 season.

"He was excellent when I was at Crawley and also has done well over the last three seasons at Notts County, and he's an important addition to our attacking options," Gray told the club website. external-link

Sutton have not disclosed the length of Boldewijn's deal with the Football League newcomers.

