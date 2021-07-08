Last updated on .From the section Exeter

Pierce Sweeney never had a training session with Swindon Town in his short time there

Pierce Sweeney has rejoined Exeter City - less than a month after turning down a new deal and joining Swindon Town.

He played 222 times over five seasons for Exeter after moving to the club from Reading in August 2016.

"We had a phone call midway last week saying there was potential for this to happen," said City boss Matt Taylor.

"It's not for me to comment on the Swindon situation as it looks a difficult one and we hope their staff and players get through it," Taylor added.

"Pierce became available, and it was a sensible thing to do to offer Pierce a contract as we are in a better position now to where we were a month ago when we offered the original contract.

"Pierce is a player we trust and know well and know will fit in to our ways."

Exeter have not disclosed the length of Sweeney's new deal at St James Park.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.