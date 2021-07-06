Last updated on .From the section Brighton

Enock Mwepu moved to Red Bull Salzburg from Zambian side Kafue Celtics in 2017

Brighton have signed Zambia midfielder Enock Mwepu from Red Bull Salzburg on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old scored 11 goals in 81 league appearances and won four titles in four seasons with the Austrian club.

Mwepu, who also won the Austrian Cup three times after moving to Salzburg in 2017, is Brighton's first signing of the summer.

"He has a great deal of experience for somebody of his age," said Brighton boss Graham Potter.

"He's primarily a central midfielder, although he is capable of playing in numerous positions, is open-minded, adaptable and very keen to learn and develop."

Mwepu is the second Zambia international to leave RB Salzburg for the Premier League this summer, following Leicester City's £22m signing of striker Patson Daka.

