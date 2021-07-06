Last updated on .From the section Hartlepool

Goole-born Nicky Featherstone started out at Hull and had spells at Hereford, Walsall and Scunthorpe

Midfielder Nicky Featherstone has signed a new two-year deal at Hartlepool United, while defender Gary Liddle has committed for one year.

Featherstone, 32, has played 294 games since joining from Harrogate in October 2024, and was a key part of last year's National League promotion side.

Liddle, 35, has made 326 appearances across two spells and was also a regular for Dave Challinor last season.

The pair played a combined 67 games for Pools during 2020-21.

"It's certainly exciting times for everyone involved," Featherstone said.

"We are looking to continue on from last season's success. I have loved every moment at Hartlepool and despite it being such an odd season, seeing all the fans in Bristol, after sealing promotion, just makes all us eager to start the new campaign."

Liddle added: "Coming back permanently a year ago I was determined to play a part in helping get this club back to where it was when I left all those years ago in 2012.

"As players and staff, we worked ever so hard for nearly a year to make that a reality and seeing the scenes of Bristol and the parade, I hope it's made what has been a difficult time recently for everyone a little brighter."