Coleraine defender Stephen O'Donnell in action during last season's Europa League tie against Motherwell

Coleraine manager Oran Kearney says his priority is to bring his side's Europa Conference League tie back to Northern Ireland with something to play for.

The Irish Premiership runners-up face Bosnian side FK Velez away in the first leg of their first qualifying round tie of the new competition on Thursday.

"We have enough information to have an idea about them," said Kearney.

"The priority is to bring the tie back alive. That's the challenge, whether it be a win, a draw or losing by a goal."

Coleraine excelled in Europe last season, seeing off Slovenian side Maribor in a penalty shootout in the first qualifying round of the Europa League after their tie ended 1-1.

The Bannsiders, who have added Rodney Brown and Cathair Friel to their squad during the summer, went down to Motherwell in another shootout in the second qualifying round.

'Big and strong with a direct style of play'

Velez will be competing in European competition for the first time in 33 years and Kearney is unsure whether this will work to his team's advantage.

"That should bring some excitement but maybe also some tension on their behalf," added the Coleraine boss.

"We have some idea how they will set up. We've received some footage of them and while we don't know a huge amount about them we know that the majority of their side is homegrown and they are big and strong with a direct style of play.

"It will be hot and they will have at least 5000 fans in the stadium in Sarajevo but we are not lacking experience in our ranks.

"You want to go out there and experience a big game and the vibe that goes with it. The result against Maribor may have earned us some extra respect."

The second leg will be played at Mourneview Park on Thursday 15 July, with the winners facing AEK Athens in the second qualifying round.