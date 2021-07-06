Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Chelsea, Norwich, Gilmour, Sunderland, St Johnstone, Hickey, Starfelt, Wyke, Harroui, Wotherspoon, Dorrans, Roberts
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Celtic have opened talks with Rubin Kazan over 26-year-old Sweden cap Carl Starfelt as a potential replacement for Kristoffer Ajer should the Norway centre-half leave this summer. (Daily Record)
Celtic have lodged a £4m offer with Rubin Kazan for Starfelt. (Scottish Sun)
Celtic could be priced out of a move for Aaron Hickey as Bologna want £8m for the former Hearts left-back - more than double what the Scottish Premiership club had earmarked for the 19-year-old who has had one season in Serie A. (Il Resto Del Carlino)
Charlie Wyke has said goodbye to Sunderland fans on social media amid speculation linking the 28-year-old striker with Celtic, but the Englishman is also a target for Wigan Athletic. (Glasgow Evening Times)
Rangers, Brighton & Hove Albion, Galatasaray, Leeds United and Lille have all been linked with Abdou Harroui as Sparta Rotterdam claim there is a long list of admirers of the winger, but the Dutch outfit insist they have yet to receive a firm offer for the 23-year-old who could be allowed to leave this summer for a cut-price £2m. (Daily Record)
Rangers-linked Joey Veerman has urged Dutch club Heerenveen to allow him to move to Serie A after Hellas Verona made the first move for the 22-year-old midfielder. (Leeuwarder Courant)
Hearts hope more than 2,000 fans will be allowed to attend their Scottish Premiership curtain-raiser against Celtic at Tynecastle. (Scotsman)
Manager Robbie Neilson will give Jordan Roberts the chance to revive his Hearts career once the 27-year-old recovers from the niggling injury that ended his loan spell with Motherwell last season as the Englishman enters the final year of his contract. (Edinburgh Evening News)
St Johnstone midfielder David Wotherspoon, the Perth-born 31-year-old who has seven caps for Canada, admits he would consider a move to North America before the end of his career. (The Courier)
Former Scotland midfielder Graham Dorrans has returned to Scotland one year into his two-year contract with Western Sydney Wanderers, the 34-year-old, now a free agent, telling the A-League outfit's fans he had to return to his homeland for family reasons. (The Herald)
Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour, who has moved to Norwich City on loan from Chelsea, guested for TASS Thistle coaches as they lost 2-1 to Ardrossan Winton Rovers coaches. (Scottish Sun)