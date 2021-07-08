Motherwell: Fans pledge almost £60,000 to buy season tickets for low-income families

Motherwell fans have been praised by chief executive Alan Burrows

Motherwell fans have pledged almost £60,000 to buy season tickets for unemployed and low-income families this season.

The fan-owned Scottish Premiership club gave each supporter who bought a season ticket for last term a free renewal for the forthcoming campaign.

An option was offered to donate to the fund, with enough cash raised to buy around 700 season tickets.

The tally, currently £58,155, will be matched by the club.

It was reported in Mayexternal-link that unemployment in North Lanarkshire rose by 71% from the start of the Covid-19 pandemic to January.

Motherwell chief executive Alan Burrows, whose club have around 4,500 season ticket holders, said: "It says everything about the compassion and generosity of our supporters that they've raised such a significant amount of money for this initiative.

"Our club exists to do everything in our power to benefit people in our local community, whether they are Motherwell supporters or not."

