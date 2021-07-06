Last updated on .From the section Scunthorpe

Ross Millen made 24 appearances for Kilmarnock in all competitions in 2020-21

Scunthorpe United have signed former Kilmarnock full-back Ross Millen on a two-year deal.

The 26-year-old ex-Dunfermline defender left Killie at the end of last season after they were relegated from the Scottish Premiership.

"I've always wanted to play in England at some point in my career, and just want to kick on now," he told the club website. external-link

"Everybody at the club has been really good with me."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.