Maeva Clemaron was part of the Everton side who reached the 2020 Women's FA Cup final

Tottenham Hotspur have signed former Everton midfielder Maeva Clemaron on a one-year contract.

Clemaron, 28, has been capped five times at senior level by France, scoring once, and was part of the 2019 World Cup squad in her home country.

During her two seasons at Everton, she made 22 appearances in the Women's Super League and helped the Toffees reach the 2020 Women's FA Cup final.

Spurs have the option to extend her contract by another year.

