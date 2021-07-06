Last updated on .From the section Newport

Courtney Senior scored 14 goals in his five seasons with Colchester United

Newport County have signed former Colchester winger Courtney Senior on a one-year contract.

The beaten League Two play-off finalists have now signed eight players since the end of the 2020/2021 season.

The 24-year old played 145 games for Colchester since his debut in 2017.

This is a massive opportunity for me, it's a great club and a great team. Hopefully I'll be able to help get the team promoted and get them to where they need to be," Senior said.

Senior, who started his career with Brentford, said he was keen to play for Newport boss Michael Flynn.

"The manager was one of the key reasons as to why I've come here, I'm really trusting in his word, and I really believe in what he's trying to do," he said.

"All the conversations I've had so far about my deal have been positive, he's been interested in signing me for a while, he's been interested in how my style of play can fit Newport which is one of the main reasons why I'm here."

Manager Michael Flynn added: "Courtney has a vast amount of experience in this league and had made an impression on us over the last few seasons."

Senior follows Ed Upson, Christopher Missilou, Courtney Baker-Richardson, Jermaine Hylton and James Clarke and Cameron Norman in signing for the Exiles while goalkeeper Joe Day has rejoined the club after a spell with Cardiff City.

