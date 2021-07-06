Last updated on .From the section Celtic

James Forrest was with the Scotland squad at the Euro 2020 finals

Scotland winger James Forrest is not taking part in Celtic's their pre-season training camp in Newport after going into self-isolation.

The Glasgow club revealed on Twitter that the 29-year-old "is not currently present on the camp as unfortunately he has been identified as a close contact of a positive Covid-19 case."

Celtic flew south on Monday ahead of three pre-season friendlies.

Sheffield Wednesday are their first opponents on Wednesday.

That takes place at Dragon Park - Wales' national football development centre - as does their second game against Charlton Athletic on Saturday before meeting Bristol City at the Championship club's training centre on 14 July.

Celtic have a home friendly against Preston North End before hosting their first competitive - against Midtjylland in the first leg of their second qualifying round tie in the Champions League on 20 July.

News about Forrest comes hours after it emerged that Scottish Premiership rivals Ross County has "suspended football operations" after a Covid outbreak that means Saturday's League Cup opener against Forfar Athletic is unlikely to go ahead.

