England v Italy: Eight rounds, 104 answers - the bumper Euros final quiz

England and Italy players celebrate reaching the Euro 2020 final
England will meet Italy in Sunday's Euro 2020 final at Wembley
England v Italy in Euro 2020 final
Date: Sunday, 11 July Time: 20:00 BST Venue: Wembley Stadium, London Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC Radio 5 Live, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app

And then there were two. After 50 games, 1,218 shots and 140 goals, England and Italy are the last teams standing in Euro 2020.

From Euro 2020 so far to the Three Lions' previous meetings with the Azzurri, we've put together a mammoth quiz to put your knowledge to the test before Sunday's final at Wembley.

There are a whopping 104 points on offer...

Round one - England's players at Euro 2020

Can you name every England player to have stepped on to the pitch at Euro 2020?

Round two - England's knockout wins

Can you name every team England have beaten in a knockout game at a major tournament?

Round three - young Lions

Round four - the missing clubs

Can you name these missing clubs from the career history of England's Euro 2020 players?

Round five - England v Italy previous meetings

How much do you know about England's previous meetings with Italy?

Round six - name the England player from the fact

Round seven - England and Italy at Euro 2020 so far

How much do you know about England and Italy's Euro 2020 campaign so far?

Round eight - the champions

Can you name the 11 Euros winners?

