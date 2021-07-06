Last updated on .From the section Crystal Palace

Michael Olise was a youth player at Chelsea before joining Reading

Crystal Palace are close to signing Reading forward Michael Olise for £8m.

Olise, 19, will become manager Patrick Vieira's first signing since becoming Crystal Palace manager on Sunday.

Olise played a major role for Reading last season, scoring seven goals in 46 games and was named EFL Young Player of the season.

The France Under-18 international, who has one year left on his deal at Reading, will be the first step in a major squad rebuild at Selhurst Park.