Michael Olise: Crystal Palace close to signing Reading forward
Last updated on .From the section Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace are close to signing Reading forward Michael Olise for £8m.
Olise, 19, will become manager Patrick Vieira's first signing since becoming Crystal Palace manager on Sunday.
Olise played a major role for Reading last season, scoring seven goals in 46 games and was named EFL Young Player of the season.
The France Under-18 international, who has one year left on his deal at Reading, will be the first step in a major squad rebuild at Selhurst Park.
