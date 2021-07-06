Lawrence Vigouroux: Leyton Orient keeper signs new two-year deal
Leyton Orient goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux has signed a new two-year deal with the League Two club.
The 27-year-old kept 18 clean sheets in 49 matches for the O's last term and won three player of the season awards.
The ex-Swindon stopper joined Orient in January 2020 after leaving Chilean top-flight side Everton de Vina del Mar.
"If I can continue my form from last season, I can help the team achieve what we're looking to next season," he told the club's website.