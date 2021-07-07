Last updated on .From the section Lincoln City

Chris Maguire began his career with Scottish Premier League side Aberdeen

Lincoln City have signed Chris Maguire following his exit from fellow League One side Sunderland.

The 32-year-old Scot, who was a free agent following the expiry of his Sunderland contract on 30 June, has signed a two-year deal.

It is the third time the twice-capped Scotland international has been signed by Imps boss Michael Appleton.

The ex-Aberdeen, Derby and Sheffield Wednesday forward also played for Appleton at Portsmouth and Oxford.

He is Lincoln's second summer signing following the arrival of teenage Manchester City midfielder Lewis Fiorini on a season-long loan.

Lincoln beat Sunderland in the League One play-off semi-final in May before losing to Blackpool in the final.

Maguire was an unused sub in the first leg of the semi-final before playing in Sunderland's 2-1 second-leg win.

He moved to Sunderland in the summer of 2018 following a difficult year at Bury and scored 28 goals in 125 appearances over three seasons with the Black Cats.

