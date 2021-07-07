Last updated on .From the section Cambridge

Sam Smith has scored 17 goals in 99 senior appearances for Reading and several loan clubs

Former Reading striker Sam Smith has rejoined Cambridge United on a two-year contract - 16 months on from ending a successful loan at the Abbey Stadium.

Smith, 23, scored eight goals in 34 games for the U's before the 2019-20 season was ended by the Covid pandemic.

He then spent the 2020-21 campaign on loan with two League Two sides, first at Tranmere, then champions Cheltenham.

Smith has played 11 times for Reading but has not featured for the Championship side since April 2018.

The former Manchester United youth team player had been on Reading's books since 2014 but was released by the Royals this summer.

He also had loan spells with two League One sides, Oxford United and Shrewsbury Town, in the 2018-19 season.

"It's good to be back," said Smith, external-link who scored four times on loan at Cheltenham, the team who beat Cambridge to the League Two title by two points.

"Even when I was with other teams, I have always looked at Cambridge scores as it is a place that means a lot to me. As a player you want to be settled. I'm really excited to call this my home now."

Smith will help plug the gap left by the departure of last season's record-breaking top scorer Paul Mullin for newly-promoted League One side Cambridge.

