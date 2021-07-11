Euro 2020 final: Kieran Trippier set to return for England against Italy
Last updated on .From the section England
|Uefa Euro 2020 final: Italy v England
|Date: Sunday, 11 July. Kick-off: 20:00 BST. Venue: Wembley Stadium. Coverage: Live on BBC One and iPlayer from 18:20. Listen to live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live. Live text commentary, goal clips, report and highlights on the BBC Sport website and app.
Kieran Trippier is set for a recall to the starting line-up for England's Euro 2020 final against Italy on Sunday.
The Atletico Madrid full-back will replace Arsenal's Bukayo Saka in the only change from the side that started the semi-final win over Denmark.
It will see England revert to the three-man defence that featured in their 2-0 last-16 win against Germany.
Gareth Southgate's men will become the first England side to lift a European Championship if they win at Wembley.
England have not won a major tournament since the 1966 World Cup triumph.
Midfielder Phil Foden suffered a minor knock on Friday so has been a doubt for the game.
Expected England XI: Jordan Pickford, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips, Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane
Whatever happens we have had a great tournament, let’s just hope we can jump that final hurdle
However, with Spinazzola's injury I don't really see the need for 5 defenders and 2 DMs.
5 at the back, 2 holding midfielders
Oh Dear
has taken us further in 2 tournaments than any manager since Bobby in 1900
if we loose we loose, the team have done the country proud