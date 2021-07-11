Euro 2020 final: Kieran Trippier set to return for England against Italy

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Englandcomments331

Kieran Trippier against Germany
Trippier's last start for England was in the 2-0 win against Germany in the last 16
Uefa Euro 2020 final: Italy v England
Date: Sunday, 11 July. Kick-off: 20:00 BST. Venue: Wembley Stadium. Coverage: Live on BBC One and iPlayer from 18:20. Listen to live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live. Live text commentary, goal clips, report and highlights on the BBC Sport website and app.

Kieran Trippier is set for a recall to the starting line-up for England's Euro 2020 final against Italy on Sunday.

The Atletico Madrid full-back will replace Arsenal's Bukayo Saka in the only change from the side that started the semi-final win over Denmark.

It will see England revert to the three-man defence that featured in their 2-0 last-16 win against Germany.

Gareth Southgate's men will become the first England side to lift a European Championship if they win at Wembley.

England have not won a major tournament since the 1966 World Cup triumph.

Midfielder Phil Foden suffered a minor knock on Friday so has been a doubt for the game.

Expected England XI: Jordan Pickford, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips, Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane

  • Comment posted by BarmbyArmy, today at 17:44

    Not the decision I would have made, but I wouldn’t have picked many of the same teams as Gareth and wouldn’t have got us to the final.

    Whatever happens we have had a great tournament, let’s just hope we can jump that final hurdle

    • Reply posted by Sergio9320, today at 17:48

      Sergio9320 replied:
      That’s true, but we should have beaten every team we’ve faced so far. This is a proper challenge. We might just need to go for it a bit more.

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 17:40

    I was at Wembley in 1966 with my father when we beat Germany. I will be at Wembley this evening with my eldest son and 6 year old twin grandsons. Come on England we can do it.

    • Reply posted by J3YB, today at 18:00

      J3YB replied:
      Amazing! I couldn't get a ticket, but was at Germany and Denmark game. Roar them home for all of us pal!

  • Comment posted by Geodjango, today at 17:39

    Whatever the result, only final in my lifetime, let's see if we can beat the ghost of tournaments past and deliver

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 17:50

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      Hopefully, England will stand proud, play with pride and deliver.

  • Comment posted by GC, today at 17:38

    Don't expect entertainment. This will be a grind over 120 mins.

    • Reply posted by Steve D, today at 17:40

      Steve D replied:
      As long as England win who cares!

  • Comment posted by Just_Not_Cricket, today at 17:52

    I guess we have to have faith in Gareth: he's got us this far after all.

    However, with Spinazzola's injury I don't really see the need for 5 defenders and 2 DMs.

  • Comment posted by Perton66, today at 17:45

    What ever happened to keeping the team under wraps until the last minute? The Everything gets 'leaked these days!!!

    • Reply posted by You, today at 17:49

      You replied:
      Think it is due to the Journalists that are in the England bubble

  • Comment posted by gregscott999, today at 17:50

    Really worried. Trippier is quality but I think we're conceding the middle of the pitch. Rice and Phillips can cancel out Barrella and Verratti but I would want Mount to try and squash Jorginho rather than take up Saka's position. Was hoping Saka v Emerson could be a positive area for us too. Can still win this but nervous with this tweak

    • Reply posted by reubenhamer, today at 18:10

      reubenhamer replied:
      thats the think, i dont think phillips or rice would be able to deal with Barrrella and Verrati, Italy's game is was to high tempo for us, to compare them to any prem team would be liverpool, i do fear that 5 defenders and 2CDMs will just give the whole pitch to Italy and they will run us ragged.

  • Comment posted by Ash, today at 17:38

    No surprise if they go with the team/system that dealt with Germany so comfortably.

    • Reply posted by Origo, today at 17:58

      Origo replied:
      But this ain't a mediocre Germany!

  • Comment posted by James_Autar, today at 17:58

    Please NO Mr. Southgate. Be bold play Grealish and Sancho and let's attack the Italians and not sit back with 8 defenders in our own half of the field. I feared this might happen.

    • Reply posted by oakwoodbank, today at 18:14

      oakwoodbank replied:
      I cannot understand why Grealish hasn't started every game.

  • Comment posted by john1960, today at 17:45

    Was looking forward to an attacking game.
    5 at the back, 2 holding midfielders

    Oh Dear

  • Comment posted by hunkydory, today at 17:44

    As an Arsenal fan it’s disappointing that Saka isn’t starting but this could be a Southgate masterstroke, “come on England”

    • Reply posted by AussieMatt, today at 18:10

      AussieMatt replied:
      "As an arsenal fan..." Enough said. When you have a domestic league supporter referring to their own players.....

  • Comment posted by You, today at 17:47

    Trust in Southgate

    has taken us further in 2 tournaments than any manager since Bobby in 1900

    if we loose we loose, the team have done the country proud

    • Reply posted by Chocolate, today at 17:53

      Chocolate replied:
      You need to go back to school

  • Comment posted by M1ck, today at 18:05

    Apparently this is the first major final England have been in since 1966.I did not know that.They kept that quiet

    • Reply posted by Chaz, today at 18:15

      Chaz replied:
      So that makes it two finals more than any other home nation. Excellent

  • Comment posted by Uncle Ronnies Legs are Trombones, today at 17:48

    COME ON ENGLAND

  • Comment posted by finnharpsman, today at 17:58

    7 defenders and 3 forwards. G Southgate is destroying soccer.

    • Reply posted by Pahgy Loves Manchester, today at 18:09

      Pahgy Loves Manchester replied:
      Who is the 3rd Forward? Mount? Is it like a joke or something?

  • Comment posted by Ronnie Cox, today at 17:59

    If England win, Southgate will be praised as a tactical genius, if England lose, Southgate will be derided for being over cautious and negative. One extreme or the other, ecstacy or misery, that's the life of an England manager!

    • Reply posted by jackgarvey, today at 18:11

      jackgarvey replied:
      Well, 6 out of 7 home games means EUFA have done all they possibly could to wash away the many decades of hurt and humiliation England have endured.

  • Comment posted by mm, today at 17:50

    Massive mistake going more defensive. Now England are not the favorites

  • Comment posted by The Irish Beast, today at 17:39

    Grealish, saka, Sancho, Bellingham! Get subs to come on!

  • Comment posted by TomB, today at 18:05

    I don't understand why mount is still being picked, he's had a below par tournament imo.

    • Reply posted by chris, today at 18:36

      chris replied:
      Didn't hear is name once vs Denmark. Why not drop him and play one of the others

  • Comment posted by sqlmonster, today at 17:48

    Well, he did take all those fullbacks, so might as well use them.

