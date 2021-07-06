Last updated on .From the section Hull

Ryan Longman's sole Brighton first-team appearance came in a Carabao Cup loss to Aston Villa in September 2019

Brighton & Hove Albion have loaned forward Ryan Longman to Hull City on a season-long basis.

The 20-year-old has made one first-team appearance for Brighton and scored nine goals in 52 games on loan at League One side AFC Wimbledon last season.

Redhill-born Longman joins the Tigers following their promotion to the Championship for 2021-22.

"I met Grant McCann and visited the stadium and I was really impressed," Longman told BBC Radio Humberside.

"The way Grant presented himself, his philosophies and how he is as a person really drew me in."

Tigers boss McCann added: "He had a tremendous season last year at AFC Wimbledon and was a top target of ours.

"He's got pace, runs in behind and is versatile. We like people who can play in different positions at the top end of the pitch as it gives us better options."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.