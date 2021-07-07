Michael Sollbauer: Dynamo Dresden sign Barnsley defender for undisclosed fee
Dynamo Dresden have signed Barnsley defender Michael Sollbauer for an undisclosed fee on a two-year deal.
The 31-year-old joined the Tykes from Wolfsberger AC in January 2020 and made 54 Championship appearances.
The Austrian posted on his Instagram: "It was a great experience to be part of this club, of this team. It was one of the best choices to join this team, this club in my career.
"We all did a great job together - it was a pleasure to be part of it."
