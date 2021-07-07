Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Wrexham missed out on a National League play-off place in the final game of their regular 2020-21 league campaign

Wrexham will kick off their new National League season at home against Yeovil Town on 21 August.

The game will be a first competitive fixture for new manager Phil Parkinson, who has succeeded Dean Keates.

Wrexham welcome Solihull Moors to the Racecourse Ground on Boxing Day, with a trip to Altrincham two days later and another to Notts County on 2 January.

Parkinson's men will complete their regular season on 15 May away at Dagenham and Redbridge.