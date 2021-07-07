Jordan Archer: Queens Park Rangers sign keeper after Middlesbrough exit
Queens Park Rangers have signed goalkeeper Jordan Archer on a free transfer following his departure from fellow Championship club Middlesbrough.
The 28-year-old made six appearances for Boro after joining the Teessiders from Motherwell in January.
Former Millwall, Oxford United and Fulham stopper Archer has agreed a two-year deal with the R's.
"There's a great crop of young keepers here and the club feel I can add experience to the group," he said.
