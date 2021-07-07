Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Glentoran remain two points behind league leaders Cliftonville, who have a game in hand

Glentoran missed the chance to return to the summit of the Women's Irish Premiership as they were beaten 2-1 by an impressive Sion Swifts.

Teegan Lynch and Aimee Neil gave the hosts a two-goal lead before Kerry Beattie pulled one back for the Glens.

Elsewhere Crusaders moved to within three points of Glentoran courtesy of a 3-0 win over Derry City.

Mairead McCann, Emily Wilson and Jess Rea goals gave the Crues their fourth win in five games.

Glentoran, who had won their last five matches, came into the evening knowing a win would lift them above Cliftonville having played a game more than their Belfast rivals.

However Sion, the only side to beat the league winners last season, repeated the feat with an excellent display as Teegan fired her side into a half-time lead.

Beattie added a second on the hour mark before Beattie gave the visitors hope in the 85th minutes, scoring her eighth goal in three appearances against the Swifts this season.

Crusaders moved closer to the top two with a comfortable win over bottom side Derry, with now just three five points separating the top three, although Cliftonville remain in pole position with a game in hand.