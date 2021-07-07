Lawrence Shankland scored nine goals last season for United

Lawrence Shankland says talks about his Dundee United future have taken place but stresses that "you need to look at all your options".

The 25-year-old Scotland striker is entering the final year of his contract with the Scottish Premiership club.

He has been linked with many clubs during his first two seasons there.

"From a selfish point of view, I will be in a good position if I have a good six months at the start of the season," Shankland said.

"I am not going to say I am going to jump in right away and then sign a new deal. I think it is something you need to look at, but you need to look at all your options and that is something I will do.

"There have been talks between the club and my representatives, but it is the kind of stuff that takes care of itself in time and we will see what happens."

Shankland, who signed for United after a prolific spell with Ayr United, scored 29 goals in his first campaign with the club as they won the Championship and netted nine more on their return to the top flight.

"I suppose, after the first season I had, getting international caps, it could have been looked at as an option to maybe move on, but I think the times we have had, it has been a mad world to live in, Covid has obviously played a part in football as well, the football clubs have all had to make cuts and not been signing players and transfer fees - and all that have gone from the game just now," he said.

"It maybe would have been something a couple of years ago, but on the back of last season, it is one of those things. I have still got a year left on my contract and I am in a good position, so I am more than happy to be here, as I have been. I enjoy my football and I am looking forward to getting into the games again."