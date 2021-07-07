Rangers have rejected a £10m offer from Porto for Alfredo Morelos and, with many clubs showing interest in the Colombia striker, are in no hurry to sell the 25-year-old. (Erem Konur via Twitter) external-link

Porto have still to firm up their interest in Morelos by tabling a bid and, although the 25-year-old's agent had been in Portugal, he was finalising Colombian international Yerson Mosquera's move to Wolverhampton Wanderers. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic are in talks to sign former West Bromwich Albion winger Kyle Edwards following the 23-year-old's departure from the Hawthorns. (Pete O'Rourke via Twitter) external-link

Former Rangers defender Craig Moore, who works as an agent, says Celtic have gone cold on signing Mario Vuskovic after signing talks with Hajduk Split. He says Ange Postecoglou is in the market for a centre-half with more experience and is closing in on the £4m capture of Carl Starfelt from Rubin Kazan. (Go Radio) external-link

Celtic manager Postecoglou has admitted he is eager to bolster weaknesses in central defence, on the wing and at full-back while also stressing that he cannot force centre-half Kristoffer Ajer and striker Odsonne Edouard to stay amid speculation the pair want to move on. (Daily Record) external-link

Postecoglou has revealed Celtic have targeted "multiple" players in specific positions he wants to strengthen and is confident of bringing in more new signings in the "next week". (The Herald) external-link

Postecoglou has promised fresh starts for goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas and striker Albian Ajeti following difficult first seasons at the club, with the latter handed the captaincy for their 3-1 pre-season win over Sheffield Wednesday. (The National) external-link

Dutch defender Osaze Urhoghide has revealed that he turned down interest from English Premier League clubs to join Celtic after the 20-year-old left Sheffield Wednesday. (The Scotsman) external-link

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has described Jamie McCart as a "tremendous" player as the English League One club are linked with the 24-year-old St Johnstone centre-half. (The Courier) external-link

Hamilton Academical head coach Brian Rice has confirmed inquiries from other clubs in Hakeem Odoffin amid reported interest from Hibernian and Rotherham United but stressed that the relegated club want to hold on to the 23-year-old midfielder. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Scotland's hopes of hosting World Cup matches in 2030 as part of a joint British and Ireland bid were being advanced on Wednesday as Prime Minister Boris Johnson lobbied for the competition during a meeting with Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Scottish football is set to have new Covid-19 protocols when lockdown finally lifts, with players taking daily lateral flow tests instead of isolating if all pandemic restrictions are eased as planned on 9 August. (Scottish Sun) external-link

