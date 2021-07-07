Last updated on .From the section European Championship

Job done. England are into the final of Euro 2020 - and it felt like the whole country stayed up after its bedtime.

Everyone was hyped as a 2-1 win over Denmark took the Three Lions through to face Italy on Sunday.

And, yes, everyone knows it was a controversial penalty.

Here's how it all unfolded on social media.

Match ready

Before the match, the great and the good were getting into the mood - from players to rock stars, politicians and even the guy who played Bunk in The Wire.

Of course, not everyone was behind England.

Former Denmark goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel, who won the competition in 1992, was watching proudly as his son Kasper attempted to make it a family double.

Everybody needs good neighbours

There was support from England from across the Irish Sea.

Nice touch

As pre-match fever peaked, there was time for a nod to midfielder Christian Eriksen, who suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch during Denmark's opening group match.

An old friend returned

Lots of fans were pleased to see the return of this guy...

Out of the blocks

When the game got under way, England started the better - and Raheem Sterling almost latched onto a cross from Harry Kane.

Kyle Runner

But as the momentum turned, Kyle Walker was called into action.

Dam buster

Denmark's pressure paid dividends, with Mikkel Damsgaard scoring on the half-hour mark. It was the first goal England had conceded at Euro 2020 - and what a goal it was.

Damsgaard's employers were certainly happy to see him thrive.

The goal was a keepsake for a number of reasons.

But it came too late to deny England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford a record.

England capitalise on Kjaer-less defending

It did not take England long to find the perfect response.

Sterling had just forced a brilliant save from Schmeichel when a lovely bit of interchange between Kane, Bukayo Saka and Sterling cut Denmark open.

There was a lot of love for the assist from Saka.

Harry's a hero

Retired Anglican Bishop Lord Sentamu liked the look of a headed chance from Harry Maguire early in the second half

Jack lifts mood

As a tense second half progressed, Jack Grealish coming on in the 69th minute elicited a big cheer from England fans.

Saka made way, having done his bit.

Penalty shout

England roared for a penalty as Kane went down... but the decision went the other way.

England in a jam

And nerves began to fray as extra time approached.

He saw the headlines

Then, in added time, Grealish found himself in a good position, but Kane took the chance off him.

Extra time it is

As extra time became a reality, plenty of people were united in one thought...

Protect the boy

Fresh legs were utilised in added time, with Phil Foden and Jordan Henderson replacing Mason Mount and Declan Rice.

There was an almost instant impact, with Foden playing a lovely pass that almost led to a goal.

Saving Denmark's bacon

Schmeichel, though, was holding firm.

Penalty for England

But then came the chance - a jinking run into the box from Sterling won a controversial penalty for England.

The captain stepped up... Schmeichel got two hands on it... but Kane was there to put the rebound in.

England win it

Before too long - although in other ways it felt like hours - the final whistle blew and England were in the final. Italy await on Sunday.

Let's do it all again then.