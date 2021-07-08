Last updated on .From the section Ross County

Ross County said the shutdown is a precaution to halt the spread of the virus

Ross County have forfeited their League Cup opener against Forfar Athletic on Saturday amid a Covid-19 outbreak.

The Scottish Premiership club have been awarded a 3-0 defeat in a group that also includes Dundee, Montrose and Brora Rangers.

County "suspended football operations" on Tuesday when "a number" of players and coaching staff tested positive.

They are due to face top-flight rivals Dundee in their second group game on 18 July.

County do not have sufficient players to fulfil the fixture but are "working hard with all authorities to re-open our football department later next week".

The SPFL say they will continue to liaise with County and that the news "demonstrates the continuing threat of disruption by Covid-19, particularly given the current levels of transmission of the virus throughout the country".

Last season, Kilmarnock were forced to forfeit their first League Cup group game against Falkirk due to a Covid-19 outbreak in their squad.

A week later, they fielded a vastly depleted side which was swept aside 3-0 by Dunfermline Athletic.

Scottish football's domestic season starts on Friday, with crowds of 500 allowed in grounds across the board for the first time since the pandemic began.

It had been announced last month that 2000 fans will then be permitted to attend matches from 19 July if Scotland moves to level zero restrictions as planned on that date.

'The punishment is harsh' - analysis

Former Ross County manager Stuart Kettlewell

I am led to believe that Ross County were using these games, as a lot of clubs do, as part of their pre-season. So it has a huge impact on so many fronts.

We're now trying to cram getting players up to speed, trying to bed in your philosophy and methods, your ethos and you don't have much time to do so. And, if you throw in a 10-day break into that where a club goes into shutdown, it really does put you up against it.

I think the punishment is harsh - we saw it last season with Dunfermline against Kilmarnock - and it makes it incredibly difficult for you to qualify.