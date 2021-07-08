Last updated on .From the section European Championship

Leicester keeper Kasper Schmeichel was preparing to face Harry Kane's penalty when the laser was targeted at his face

Euro 2020 on the BBC Dates: 11 June-11 July. Venues: Amsterdam, Baku, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome, Seville, St-Petersburg. Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC Radio 5 Live, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app. Click here for more details

Uefa has charged England after a laser pointer was directed at Denmark keeper Kasper Schmeichel during Wednesday's Euro 2020 semi-final at Wembley.

Television pictures showed a green light on Schmeichel's face just before Harry Kane took an extra-time penalty.

Schmeichel saved the spot-kick but Kane scored the rebound as England won 2-1 to reach Sunday's final against Italy.

England are also charged with causing a "disturbance" during Denmark's national anthem and setting off fireworks.

"The case will be dealt with by the Uefa Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) in due course," said a statement from European football's governing body.