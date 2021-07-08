Last updated on .From the section Stevenage

Bradley Barry is Stevenage's sixth signing of the summer

Stevenage have signed defender Bradley Barry from Barrow.

The 26-year-old joins on a free transfer at the end of a two-year contract with the Bluebirds, who he helped win promotion to the Football League in 2020.

"Stevenage are a great club, and that's why I'm here," the ex-Brighton, Swindon and Chesterfield full-back said.

"I played against Stevenage last season, and the way they played in the second half of the campaign suited me."

