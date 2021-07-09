Last updated on .From the section Wigan

Stephen Humphrys scored twice against Wigan Athletic for Rochdale last season

Wigan Athletic have signed forward Stephen Humphrys on a three-year deal from Rochdale for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old came through Fulham's academy before joining Southend in 2019 and then Rochdale in 2020.

Humphrys scored 12 goals in 31 appearances last season as Dale were relegated to League Two.

"You can see the calibre of the players they're signing, it was just a perfect move for me," Humphrys said of his move to the club's official website. external-link

