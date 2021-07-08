Euro 2020: Italy v England - pick your Three Lions starting XI
England reached their first men's major tournament final in 55 years and stand just one victory away from winning the European Championship on home soil after a tense 2-1 win over Denmark at Wembley on Wednesday.
Next, they come up against Italy in the final at Wembley - but who would you pick for Sunday's game?
Use our selector and share your team on social media using #bbcfootball
My England XI to start against Italy
Select your England XI to start against Italy at Euro 2020
