England reached their first men's major tournament final in 55 years and stand just one victory away from winning the European Championship on home soil after a tense 2-1 win over Denmark at Wembley on Wednesday.

Next, they come up against Italy in the final at Wembley - but who would you pick for Sunday's game?

