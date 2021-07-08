Last updated on .From the section Walsall

Zak Mills has played in League Two for the past five seasons

Walsall have signed defender Zak Mills on a one-year deal after his release by fellow League Two side Port Vale.

The former Oldham, Morecambe and Grimsby right-back, 29, played 25 times in his one season with the Valiants.

"First and foremost I'm a defender, I like to get forward if I can but any value I can add to a successful team is what I'm hoping to achieve," he said. external-link

Mills follows Ash Taylor to Walsall, with the ex-Aberdeen centre-back joining the Saddlers on Wednesday.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.