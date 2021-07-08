Last updated on .From the section European Championship

Veratti described Raheem Sterling as a "fantastic player".

Italy midfielder Marco Verratti is relishing playing England in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday, saying it will be an "epic" match.

The Paris St-Germain player praised "a very solid" England after they beat Denmark 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Verratti, 28, said the Three Lions "did deserve to get to the final".

But he suggested Harry Kane's penalty, set up by Raheem Sterling, was "generous".

Verratti, who has made two assists during the Euros so far, said he is "happy we will be playing them in a great stadium".

"It's the dream you have as a kid, as a footballer", he told reporters on Thursday.

Roberto Mancini's side reached the country's third European Championship final after they beat Spain in a penalty shoot out on Tuesday.

They will face Gareth Southgate's in-form side in Sunday's final at Wembley.

Harry Kane grabbed victory for England in extra time by slotting home the rebound after his penalty was saved.