England v Italy in Euro 2020 final Date: Sunday, 11 July Time: 20:00 BST Venue: Wembley Stadium, London Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC Radio 5 Live, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app

Dutchman Bjorn Kuipers will referee Sunday's European Championship final between England and Italy.

He becomes the first person from the Netherlands to take charge of a men's European final.

Kuipers was the referee for England and Italy's 2014 World Cup group-stage match in Brazil, which ended 2-1 to the Azzurri.

The 48-year-old was fourth official for England's opening game against Croatia earlier in the competition.