Michael Olise: Crystal Palace complete signing of Reading forward

Last updated on .From the section Crystal Palacecomments31

Michael Olise in action for Reading
Michael Olise was a youth player at Chelsea before joining Reading

Crystal Palace have completed the signing of Reading forward Michael Olise for £8m.

Olise, 19, is Patrick Vieira's first signing since becoming Palace manager on Sunday.

He played a major role for Reading last season, scoring seven goals in 46 games, and was named EFL Young Player of the season.

"It's a great club and I'm very excited to be here," the France Under-18 international said.

Banner image reading "Be ready for the new season"BBC Sport footer

Comments

Join the conversation

31 comments

  • Comment posted by King Flippy Nips, today at 16:31

    Maybe the PL will wise up a little and consider cheaper signings compared to ridiculously expensive foreign based players. And it's money that stays in the English game

    • Reply posted by And, today at 16:34

      And replied:
      So true! The clubs with buckets of cash always want to buy ready made players! And don't want to gamble on the talented players from EFL. But that's all good for clubs like Palace!

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, today at 16:30

    If this is the kind of signing that Vieira is going to make, then Palace are about to flourish. I predict that in a few years the value of Olise will have multiplied many times.

    • Reply posted by King Flippy Nips, today at 16:33

      King Flippy Nips replied:
      PSG might end up interested. They'll be easy to get a few extra million from, at least

  • Comment posted by And, today at 16:28

    Great business! £8m could prove to be the signing of the transfer window! We need a fair few more that's for sure!

  • Comment posted by Oldmanriver, today at 16:26

    Great signing and in advance of next week's training visit to St George's too!! Excellent!!

    All we need now are two stalwart central defenders and another box-2-box midfielder and we might be in business.

    But then being Palace ... nothing is ever certain!?! 🤷‍♂️

  • Comment posted by Jonlaf, today at 16:25

    Shame to lose him from Reading. Great talent. Good luck at Palace.

  • Comment posted by Ling Liu LFC GBR China 88-Present, today at 16:22

    He's been amazing for Reading FC and Palace have got a really impressive player. Good luck to the young French star :)

  • Comment posted by a_b_manyowa, today at 16:10

    Hope he scores a hat-trick against Man U 🤞🤞🤞

  • Comment posted by __, today at 16:10

    He didn’t want to play for us anyway :/

  • Comment posted by immortal dabbing technique , today at 16:09

    Never heard of him but wish him the best of luck - he's going to need it, Palace are a basket case of a club

    • Reply posted by HunterSWestHam, today at 16:19

      HunterSWestHam replied:
      I’m no Palace fan, but that is nonsense. They have key players under contract, including a great goalkeeper and a great striker and a great midfielder. This looks like a great buy

  • Comment posted by rocktapper, today at 16:09

    He was amazing in my FM team... (so of course he will amazing at CP)

  • Comment posted by stephen peacock, today at 15:58

    Gutted he's gone.You've got an amazing player, bargain at £8 million. Ran rings around championship defences.Sky commentators always singing his praises.Efl young player of year.

    Effortless natural talent.Think he's made right choice as more chance of starting rather than warming bench of a big club.Think Chelsea man City, Liverpool, arsenal, Leeds,lille, bayern munch were considering signing him

  • Comment posted by Tailender, today at 15:53

    Wow. Great signing.

  • Comment posted by Lisa, today at 15:45

    Exciting times at Palace. Looking forward to see who else is coming in.

  • Comment posted by Ross Jones, today at 15:45

    £8m for a player of his quality and age is unheard of these days, an absolute steal and shocking management from the club to let it get to this. Watched him all season long and by far the biggest talent in the Championship for many a year. Will no doubt win some major honours in his time, and wouldn't be that surprised if he ends up with a Ballon D'or tbh.

  • Comment posted by stephen peacock, today at 15:44

    Brilliant player. Absolute bargain.

  • Comment posted by The Eagle, today at 15:44

    Absolute bargain, couldn't be more excited to see how he flourishes under Vieira!

  • Comment posted by tonyspooner654, today at 15:43

    If he's anything like Eze then the combination of the two of them sounds like an exciting prospect :)
    Nice to get some business done early(ish) :)

  • Comment posted by Mr Jo Bangles, today at 15:41

    Michael who?

    • Reply posted by Ian, today at 15:44

      Ian replied:
      You don’t follow football then? One of the best talents in Championship, of course you probably know that but a dig at Palace

  • Comment posted by Paul H, today at 15:40

    Excellent signing Palace, a fair few Reading fans upset which is always a good sign...

    • Reply posted by Martarslipstick, today at 15:42

      Martarslipstick replied:
      That's mean.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport