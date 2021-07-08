Michael Olise: Crystal Palace complete signing of Reading forward
Crystal Palace have completed the signing of Reading forward Michael Olise for £8m.
Olise, 19, is Patrick Vieira's first signing since becoming Palace manager on Sunday.
He played a major role for Reading last season, scoring seven goals in 46 games, and was named EFL Young Player of the season.
"It's a great club and I'm very excited to be here," the France Under-18 international said.
