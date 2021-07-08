England victory sparks memories of lost loved ones on social media

By Paul BattisonBBC Sport

Joy, redemption, excitement, relief.

England's win over Denmark in the Euro 2020 semi-finals prompted a flurry of emotions for everyone connected to the Three Lions, but for midfielder Kalvin Phillips it was also a time for reflection.

The Leeds player, who has been one of England's most consistent performers at the tournament, joined the post-match celebrations wearing a shirt with 'Granny Val' on the back - a tribute to his grandmother Valerie Crosby, who died in February.

It is the latest in a number of public displays of affection from the 25-year-old, who has previously explained the importance his grandmother played in shaping his personality and career.

In the Leeds United Amazon documentary series Take Us Home, Val was present while Phillips signed a new five-year deal with the club.

In an interview with ITV before England's 0-0 draw with Scotland, Phillips revealed he called his grandmother when he first learned of his maiden international call-up in August.

"I know she's always looking over me so it's one of them where I've got to do everything I can to make her proud," he told MOTDx in March.

And following England's 2-0 win over Germany in the last 16, Phillips also revealed he had played with customised boots inscribed with the words 'Granny Val'.

It was a strong reminder that in the most emotionally charged moments, our thoughts often turn to those we have loved and lost.

And it's a sentiment which was captured in a post on Match of the Day's Instagram account.

It sparked a number of comments from followers who had experienced similar emotions to Phillips following England's victory.

Here are a few:

Jonjo_Tweddle1982: Cried after the game thinking about my dad. We watched so many years of football together, he would have loved last night and been so proud. Will definitely cry when we win Sunday thinking of him again.

Becks_sham: My mum would be loving this, she was a big football fan. It will be 3 years in August she passed away, miss talking to her about football, bring on Sunday.

Nat85x: My son was 2 years old when he passed away and already loved football. This is for him and for everyone that didn't get a chance to live their dreams.

Westhamdistrict: My mum loved football, but then she had no choice what with 3 sons. Lost my mum in December to cancer and Covid, she'd be loving this.

Brian Hall634: Sat and watched the 1966 final with my dad. My future wife sat with us when we watched the cup final between Sunderland and Leeds, when Sunderland scored my dad's pipe shot out of his mouth as he jumped out of his chair scattering ash all over. My wife told me she then knew she had married into a family of football nuts. He would have loved last night.

  • Comment posted by Frozen Horse, today at 20:21

    Just a word to anyone who has been upset by the horrible comments posted so far: those comments don't come from a good place, and the people who posted them are obviously in some kind of trauma themselves.

    Personally I feel sorry for them.

    May the best team win.

  • Comment posted by a_b_manyowa, today at 20:17

    Loving our run to the final, even if we get beat. Loving Phillips lovely gesture to his Gran. Loving that the England haters want us desperately to lose because they've never been to a major tournament final 😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁

  • Comment posted by Billy B, today at 20:03

    Kalvin, down to Earth, not a prima donna, family means everything Such a great guy and a true Leeds legend in the making. RIP Granny Val.

  • Comment posted by cjb, today at 20:01

    The only emotion is one of Denmark being thoroughly cheated by the engurland player taking a. Blatant dive then bendy officials awarding a penalty.

    Then to rub salt scum in crowd wearing England kit shining a laser in goalies eyes.

    Not really a lot to be proud off

    The Italians will put them to sword in final unless officials are as bent.

    • Reply posted by Objectivity, today at 20:09

      Objectivity replied:
      You're salty, nobody cares.

  • Comment posted by Desi786, today at 19:55

    He is a sweet boy, this Yorkshire boy.

  • Comment posted by MDestro, today at 19:38

    I would love Italy to hammer England and make everyone in this article miserable

    • Reply posted by norman6 , today at 19:49

      norman6 replied:
      Why?

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 19:29

    What a kind gesture. All should think of those who can't be here to watch the match on Sunday.

  • Comment posted by Ratters - DCFC, today at 19:24

    My grandfather is looking up, watching this unfold and he is not happy.

    He was Scottish

  • Comment posted by sav9, today at 19:24

    The Yorkshire pirlo. Leeds legend and now the English International engine room and the most geuine down to earth footballer on the planet

