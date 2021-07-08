Joy, redemption, excitement, relief.

England's win over Denmark in the Euro 2020 semi-finals prompted a flurry of emotions for everyone connected to the Three Lions, but for midfielder Kalvin Phillips it was also a time for reflection.

The Leeds player, who has been one of England's most consistent performers at the tournament, joined the post-match celebrations wearing a shirt with 'Granny Val' on the back - a tribute to his grandmother Valerie Crosby, who died in February.

It is the latest in a number of public displays of affection from the 25-year-old, who has previously explained the importance his grandmother played in shaping his personality and career.

In the Leeds United Amazon documentary series Take Us Home, Val was present while Phillips signed a new five-year deal with the club.

In an interview with ITV before England's 0-0 draw with Scotland, Phillips revealed he called his grandmother when he first learned of his maiden international call-up in August.

"I know she's always looking over me so it's one of them where I've got to do everything I can to make her proud," he told MOTDx in March.

And following England's 2-0 win over Germany in the last 16, Phillips also revealed he had played with customised boots inscribed with the words 'Granny Val'.

It was a strong reminder that in the most emotionally charged moments, our thoughts often turn to those we have loved and lost.

And it's a sentiment which was captured in a post on Match of the Day's Instagram account.

It sparked a number of comments from followers who had experienced similar emotions to Phillips following England's victory.

Here are a few:

Jonjo_Tweddle1982: Cried after the game thinking about my dad. We watched so many years of football together, he would have loved last night and been so proud. Will definitely cry when we win Sunday thinking of him again.

Becks_sham: My mum would be loving this, she was a big football fan. It will be 3 years in August she passed away, miss talking to her about football, bring on Sunday.

Nat85x: My son was 2 years old when he passed away and already loved football. This is for him and for everyone that didn't get a chance to live their dreams.

Westhamdistrict: My mum loved football, but then she had no choice what with 3 sons. Lost my mum in December to cancer and Covid, she'd be loving this.

Brian Hall634: Sat and watched the 1966 final with my dad. My future wife sat with us when we watched the cup final between Sunderland and Leeds, when Sunderland scored my dad's pipe shot out of his mouth as he jumped out of his chair scattering ash all over. My wife told me she then knew she had married into a family of football nuts. He would have loved last night.

Are you experiencing similar emotions following England's win over Denmark? Let us know in the comments.