Europa Conference League - 1st Leg
Bala TownBala Town19:00LarneLarne
Venue: Park Hall, Wales

Bala Town v Larne

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Bala Town

  • 1Ramsay
  • 5Stephens
  • 11Smith
  • 19Edwarson
  • 2Woods
  • 7Mendes
  • 6Spittle
  • 25Venables
  • 8Evans
  • 29Shannon
  • 18Rutherford

Substitutes

  • 3Smith
  • 4Peate
  • 10Walker-Rice
  • 14Leslie
  • 15Kay
  • 20Bauress
  • 30Lloyd

Larne

  • 34Ferguson
  • 23Cosgrove
  • 24Hughes
  • 2Balmer
  • 26Jarvis
  • 18Bolger
  • 7Sule
  • 10McDaid
  • 17Mitchell
  • 16Lynch
  • 8Randall

Substitutes

  • 3Kelly
  • 4Watson
  • 5Robinson
  • 6Herron
  • 9Hale
  • 11Donnelly
  • 13Argyrides
  • 14Scott
  • 19McKendry
  • 30Lusty
Referee:
Mohammed Al Emara

Match report will appear here.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 8th July 2021

  • Bala TownBala Town19:00LarneLarne
  • FK LiepajaFK Liepaja1FC StrugaFC Struga1
  • NoahNoah1KuPS KuopioKuPS Kuopio0
  • SileksSileks1Petrocub-HincestiPetrocub-Hincesti1
  • Inter TurkuInter Turku1PuskasPuskas1
  • HonkaHonka0NSÍ RunavíkNSÍ Runavík0
  • Rigas Futbola SkolaRigas Futbola Skola1KI KlaksvíkKI Klaksvík2
  • Sant JuliàSant Julià0Gzira UnitedGzira United0
  • SuduvaSuduva1ValmieraValmiera1
  • FCI LevadiaFCI Levadia2St Joseph'sSt Joseph's0
  • DundalkDundalk0NewtownNewtown0
  • MSK ZilinaMSK Zilina2Dila GoriDila Gori0

Top Stories