Robbie McDaid missed a glorious chance to equalise for Glentoran

A late equaliser by substitute Jamie McDonagh gave Glentoran a 1-1 draw at home to The New Saints in the first leg of their opening Europa Conference League qualifier.

Leo Smith had given the Welsh side an early lead at the Oval with a fantastic solo run and finish.

Home forward Robbie McDaid spurned an excellent chance to level when he fired wide on the stroke of half time.

The sides will meet again for the second leg in Wales next Thursday.

With new boss Anthony Limbrick taking charge of the side in Europe for the first time, the early opening goal handed the momentum to TNS who looked dangerous throughout the first half.

However, the Irish Premiership outfit imposed themselves on the game more after the break and almost won it in injury time when Rhys Marshall nearly capped off a fine individual performance, but headed just wide from a Marcus Kane corner.

It was Glentoran who looked livelier in the opening 10 minutes in east Belfast, but poor kicking from goalkeeper Dayle Coleing was handing possession to the visitors more and more.

Smith showed great skill for the Welsh side's opening goal

It was from one of these kick-outs that Smith picked the ball up and went on an outstanding run from well outside the box, beating no less than four home defenders before slotting home low past Coleing.

Limbrick's men continued to look dangerous with their high press, though the hosts did have two efforts deflected off target through Kane and impressive youngster Mal Smith before McDaid should have equalised in first-half injury time.

The ball fell to him unmarked in the box and he had time to pick his spot but his low shot was just the wrong side of Paul Harrison's post.

After Coleing dived at full stretch to tip an Adrian Cieślewicz curler round the post, the introduction from the bench of striker Andy Mitchell and winger Jamie McDonagh added a spark to the home attack.

Mitchell almost scored a header with his first touch and McDonagh was denied by a close-range Harrison save before the winger grabbed the leveller in the 82nd minute.

He ran on to a McDaid lay-off and showed impressive strength to force his way through a Harrison tackle to prod the ball into the net.

With away goals no longer counting for double in European football, the 1-1 scoreline means the tie is well poised for the return leg on 15 July.

Gibraltar's Europa or Latvia's Kauno Žalgiris will face the winners of the tie in the next round.