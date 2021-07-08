Rhys Oates: Mansfield Town sign Hartlepool United forward on two-year deal
League Two side Mansfield Town have signed forward Rhys Oates on a two-year contract after he turned down a deal to stay with Hartlepool United.
The 26-year-old, who can play as a striker or winger, scored 18 goals last season as the Pools won promotion to the Football League via the play-offs.
Oates played for the club from 2015-18 and re-joined from Morecambe last year.
"The way the gaffer spoke and where he thinks the club can go, I thought it was a perfect fit for me," he said.
Mansfield finished 16th in League Two last season, with Nigel Clough taking charge in November.
