Ben Doherty scored a stunning goal to give Coleraine an early lead in Sarajevo

Coleraine had Lyndon Kane sent off as they went down 2-1 to Bosnian side Velez Mostar in the first leg of their Europa Conference League first qualifying round tie in Sarajevo.

Ben Doherty gave the Irish Premiership runners-up a ninth-minute lead with a stunning low 25-yard left-foot drive.

Brandao De Souza levelled with a 37th-minute penalty after Aaron Traynor was adjudged to have handled in the area.

Kane was sent off for a handball on 65 with De Souza converting the penalty.

The Coleraine defender's intervention appeared to prevent the ball finding the net, hence his dismissal.

Playing in humid conditions, the Bannsiders got off to a flying start when Doherty rifled a fiercely-struck long-range effort into the bottom corner at the Grbavica Stadium.

The hosts, who finished third in the Premier League of Bosnia & Herzegovina, went close to equalising a number of times before Brazilian De Souza stroked home the first of his spot-kicks.

Nemanja Andusic blasted over from eight yards out, while Mehmed Cosic and Dzenan Zajmovic were also off-target with their attempts.

Tarik Isic passed up another opportunity after the break but Feda Dudic's side edged ahead 20 minutes into the second half when Kane handled a seemingly goalbound shot.

De Souza confidently stepped up to blast past Gareth Deane and ensure the home side took a one-goal advantage into next week's second leg at Mourneview Park.

Deane ensured that his side's deficit going into that return encounter was not more as he saved well from Haris Ovcina's late drilled effort.

Coleraine excelled in Europe last season, seeing off Slovenian side Maribor in a penalty shootout in the first qualifying round of the Europa League after their tie ended 1-1.

The Bannsiders went down to Motherwell in another shootout in the second qualifying round.

Velez, who are taking part in a European club competition for the first time in 33 years, were backed by 5,000 vociferous fans in Thursday's first leg.

The winners of the tie will face AEK Athens in the second qualifying round.