Last updated on .From the section Dundee Utd

Trevor Carson has not played since picking up an injury in December

Northern Ireland goalkeeper Trevor Carson has ended his four-year spell with Motherwell to join Scottish Premiership rivals Dundee United.

The 33-year-old, who had a year left of his contract at Fir Park, has signed a two-year deal at Tannadice.

Carson realises he faces stiff competition from Benjamin Siegrist.

"Benji was one of the top goalkeepers in the league last season, so I know it's going to be a challenge for me," he told United's club website.

"You've got to embrace that. One of my short-term goals is to come and give Benji a good run for his money. Hopefully, it will be a healthy competition."

Carson joined Motherwell after leaving Hartlepool United following spells with Sunderland, Chesterfield, Lincoln City, Brentford, Bury, Hull City, Portsmouth and Cheltenham Town.

"There was talk of me moving back down to England for family reasons, but once Dundee United came in for me and I spoke to the gaffer and sporting director Tony Asghar, it was a no brainer to come here," he said. "It's such a great club with a great history - I'm so excited to be part of it."

Carson made 78 appearances for Well and achieved 26 clean sheets - a third of the matches in which he played.

However, he faced a long spell on the sidelines with deep vein thrombosis and, after winning his place back at the start of last season, found his campaign halted by injury in December.

Liam Kelly arrived as his replacement on loan from Queens Park Rangers, with the deal made permanent this summer, while United lost back-up goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet to Dunfermline Athletic.

United head coach Tam Courts added: "Trevor is an experienced international player who has performed well in the Scottish Premiership and has built a strong reputation for his performance levels."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.