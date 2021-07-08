Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, St Johnstone, Aberdeen, Hearts, Davies, Starfelt, Ryan, Carter-Vickers, Hickey, Kamara, Ajer
Celtic are back in for Liverpool outcast Ben Davies after being gazumped by the Reds for the £2m central defender in January. (Daily Mail)
Sources in Sweden say a deal for Celtic to sign defender Carl Starfelt from Russian side Kazan could be imminent, with the 26-year-old's former club IFK Gothenburg due a significant cut of any the transfer fee. (Daily Record)
Australia goalkeeper Mat Ryan, who could be poised to leave Brighton & Hove Albion after last season's loan to Arsenal, has hinted he would be willing to join Celtic despite reports linking the 29-year-old to Real Sociedad in Spain. (Fox Sports Australia)
Contact has been made between Celtic and Tottenham Hotspur about 23-year-old £5m-rated United States defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, who looks to be on his way out of the Premier League club after last season's loan with Bournemouth. (Daily Record)
The race to sign Cameron Carter-Vickers appears to be down to three clubs - Celtic, who have been in talks with Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Bournemouth, with whom the 23-year-old USA centre-half spent last season on loan. (Larry Henry Jr via Twitter)
Celtic have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of George Baldock with new Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic suggesting he will not sanction any move for the 28-year-old right-back. (Glasgow Evening Times)
Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara's displays for Finland at the Euro 2020 finals has led to the 25-year-old being pursued by a host of Premier League clubs, including Brentford, Everton and Watford, but he also has a potential big money offer from an unnamed club in Russia. (Eurosport)
Leeds United remain interested in signing 24-year-old English winger Ryan Kent from Rangers. (The Athletic)
Bologna have rejected Celtic's £3.5m offer for Aaron Hickey and head coach Sinisa Mihajlovic wants to keep the 19-year-old left-back at the Serie A club, Fiorentina also being interested in the Scot. (Scottish Sun)
Negotiations have intensified between Bologna and Serie A rivals Fiorentina, who are now leading the chase to sign Aaron Hickey, the 19-year-old left-back who has been linked with Celtic. (La Nazione, print edition)
Celtic, along with Brighton & Hove Albion, Southampton and West Ham United, are keeping tabs on Boavista striker Alberth Elis, but the Portuguese club are holding out for a fee in the region of £8.6m. (A Bola)
Celtic have set a £15m price tag on want-away centre-half Kristoffer Ajer as Norwich City prepare a fresh offer for the 23-year-old and Newcastle United remain interested. (Football Insider)
Scottish football clubs have been given the green light to establish pop-up Covid vaccination centres to encourage under-30s to get the jab and avoid the new league season descending into fixture chaos. (Daily Mail)
Midfielder Alhassan Yusuf, 20, linked with Rangers and several English clubs, say she is only focusing on his Swedish club IFK Goteborg at the moment. (Daily Record via GP)
Strasbourg are interested in signing Rangers target Zinedine Ferhat, the 28-year-old Algeria midfielder, following Nimes' relegation to Ligue 2. (Foot Mercato)
Rotherham United manager Paul Warne is swithering over a fresh bid for 24-year-old St Johnstone wing-back Shaun Rooney. (The Courier)
Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass insists his squad is strong enough for Europe without adding any more signings. (Press & Journal)
Head coach Robbie Neilson says Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon was the "only choice" for Hearts captain following Steven Naismith's decision to stop playing. (Scotsman)
Celtic's Champions League opponents, Midtjylland, are in talks with Gremio to sign 23-year-old defender Rodrigues in time for the two-legged tie. (Scottish Sun)